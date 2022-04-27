April 28
KHS College & Career Fair
From 1 to 5 p.m. at 1200 Jeffery St., Kankakee, Kankakee High School will be hosting a college and career fair. Informational tables will be set up to provide information to current high school students and post-graduate students. Park in the East Lot, and check in with ID at the door.
» 815-933-0740
Riverside Rx Mobile Food Pantry
From 3 to 5 p.m. at Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide health food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.
» More info: riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry
Riverside Head & Neck Screening Event
This free screening event at Riverside Health Fitness Center at 100 Fitness Drive, Bourbonnais will have healthcare professionals conducting basic examinations of the head and neck. Appointments are in 15-minute time slots from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Registration required.
» Register: bit.ly/3EpHfyS
April 29
Make-A-Wish Fundraiser
From 5 to 7 p.m. at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, a percentage of sales and all tips will be donated to Make-A-Wish’s efforts to benefit area families. Guest bartenders will be the 2020 Volunteers of the Year, Lisa Holt and Gina Cordes. There will be live music from Shelby Ryan.
» 815-928-9143
”Be InVinceable”
From 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Kankakee YMCA, 1074 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, Youth Violence Prevention Week will kick off with a motivational presentation titled “Be InVinceable.” The event is sponsored by Harbor House and Kankakee United.
175th Anniversary Concert at Maternity BVM
To kick off Maternity BVM’s 175th anniversary (happening in August) the church is hosting a concert. At 6:30 p.m., the free concert will be held at the church, 308 E Marsile St, Bourbonnais, and will be followed by a wine and cheese social hour.
» RSVP: 815-933-8285, ext. 110; mmathis@mbvm.org
April 30
Spring Craft & Vendor Extravaganza
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a spring craft and vendor show at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. Spaces are available to rent for vendors.
» jennifer@kankakeefair.org; 815-932-6714
Junk in the Trunk Flea Market
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering in Gilman, 931 S. Crescent St., Gilman, buy and sell treasures. Set up is free. Food vendors welcome, as well as direct sales.
» 815-265-4635
Help A Horse Day Fundraiser
Illinois Horse Rescue of Will County is celebrating the seventh annual “Help a Horse Day” fundraiser at 3751 W. Church Road, Beecher. There will be activities including pony rides, horse grooming, educational petting zoo, games and more. Tickets can be purchased online or at the event.
Rx Take Back Drive-Thru
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Rt. 50, Bourbonnais, Pledge for Life and KAMEG will be taking part in this DEA National event. Turn in unused or expired medication for safe disposal.
» 815-936-4606
Quilt Class
Starting at 11 a.m., Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, will host an all-day log cabin quilt class. During the class, participants will create a log cabin quilt from start to finish. The class will last for six hours. The cost is $30 for the class, plus materials. Bring your own sewing machine and thread if you have it.
» 815-573-5564
Flanagan’s First Street Fair
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flanagan’s Pub, located at 101 S. Main St., Grant Park, will host its first-ever street fair.
» 815-465-8000
Cinco De Mayo Celebration
GFWC IL Woman’s Club of Kankakee and Hippocrates Medical Clinic will host a celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. There will be entertainment, vendors and food trucks. At 11 a.m. from the HMC parking lot, 606 E. Court St., there will be a parade.
» 815-715-8405 (Dondi)
X-Line Benefit for Rittmanic and Bailey
From 1 to 6 p.m. at XLine Club, 4800 E. Exline Club Rd., Kankakee, there will be a sporting clay event. The cost is $25 per person, with $5 going towards targets and shells, and $20 benefitting memorial and support funds for Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Bailey. All supplies are provided with cost. There will be instructors. There also will be raffles during the day.
» Sign-up: 815-295-1194 (Jack Miller)
Ms. Senior America Pageant
At 2 p.m. in Northfield Square Mall’s center court, the Ms. Senior America Pageant will host its first Illinois pageant featuring seven ladies in “the Age of Excellence,” all 60 and older. The ladies will compete in interviews, talent, evening wear and will answer an on-stage question. The winner will go on to represent Illinois in Hershey, Penn.
Paula Aubry’s “Dance22”
At 7 p.m. at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, the Paula Aubry Dance School will present “Dance22: Celebrate the Journey.” For one night, we bring professional dance from Visceral Dance Chicago to the stage with our Kankakee Kompany and Kompany 2 dancers. This is a biennial event, last performed in 2010. Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 at the door.
» 815-939-7177
May 1
New Beginnings for Cats donation drive
From noon to 4 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. They’re seeking paper towels, tall kitchen bags, bleach, toys and more.
» 815-472-4734
Camp Shaw Open House
From 1 to 4 p.m. at Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see, 6641 N. 6000W Road, Manteno, the annual open house will feature tours and activities. Registration is not required.
» 815-933-3011
May 3
AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry
From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.
» More info: 815-937-2100
