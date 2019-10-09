By Daily Journal staff report
Ronald E. Hoegger, of Cabery, was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Livingston County on Monday.
According to Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson, the crash occurred at 3450E Road and 2500N Road in Broughton Township.
The 51-year-old Hoegger was the driver of a 1998 GMC Sonoma pickup truck.
According to investigators, the pickup left the road and hit a bridge with concrete guardrails.
