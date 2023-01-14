Earlier this month, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson and his staff highlighted changing trends in the county during the past year by releasing the vital statistics for 2022, which include the number of births, most popular boys' and girls' names, marriage statistics, number of deaths and more.

Here’s a look at the 2022 statistics according to the county clerk’s office’s records.

1,223

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you