Help restore the Bourbonnais log school house

If you wish to donate to the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's restoration project of the one-room log school house, you can pay online at www.bourbonnaishistory.org/contribute.html, scroll over to Log School Restoration Project, click Donate, and then follow the prompts.

Or you can write a check to “BGHS” with memo Log Schoolhouse, mailed to Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, P.O. Box 311, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.