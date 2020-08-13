BOURBONNAIS — Buy a piece of Chicago Bears Summer Training Camp history and at the same time help the Village of Bourbonnais save another piece of history.
On Monday, the village will begin selling its Bears banners that adorned the decorative lamps along the community’s main thoroughfares from 2001-2019 in recognition of the annual summer training camp in “Bearbonnais.”
All proceeds will benefit the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and the 1837 Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project. Earlier this year, the village donated its portion of the 2020 Chocolate Tour — $5,000 — to the project. The society’s fund goal for the project is $120,000.
Over the past three years, $48,000 has been raised in donations and pledges toward the restoration, according to the historical society.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to own a village training camp keepsake and also contribute to Bourbonnais history,” said Mayor Paul Schore. “We received a large volume of requests for the banners and couldn’t be more pleased to donate the proceeds to the original Bourbonnais Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project.”
The village will have 128 cloth banners and 26 vinyl banners available for sale on a first come, first served basis.
Banners are approximately 18 inches wide by 35 inches long. They are available in cloth for $30 each or vinyl for $15 each. Due to expected popularity, the village is limiting banners to three per customer.
The banners welcomed the Bears organization and fans to the village, the team’s training site at Olivet Nazarene University and Kankakee County.
Last summer, after 18 years, the Bears announced they were moving training camp to the team’s headquarters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.
In-person purchases may be made via cash or check from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the administration building at 600 Main St. NW.
For out-of-town football fans, the village will ship banners for an additional postage fee. Requests may be sent to bourbonnais@villageofbourbonnais.com beginning Monday. Payment must be received within seven days after request and banners will be shipped upon payment receipt.
Images and shipping costs can be viewed at villageofbourbonnais.com/news/bears-banners-for-sale.
The banner design
Current Kankakee County Clerk of the Circuit Court Sandi Cianci worked for the village when the Bears began training in Bourbonnais and helped design the banner.
For more than eight years, Cianci worked as the administrative assistant to the village administrator, and executive secretary to Mayors Robert Latham and Schore.
“It was a cooperative effort between the Village of Bourbonnais administration and the front office/marketing division of the Chicago Bears organization,” Cianci said. “While it is a simple design, approvals of the trademarked Chicago Bears logos chosen took a little longer than I expected. There were a lot of hoops to jump through. It was a good learning experience.”
Cianci said she recently received an original banner.
School restoration project
The schoolhouse dates from 1837. It was discovered in 2011, when the village of Bourbonnais was in the process of demolishing a home in poor repair and found the structure of a log house underneath.
The building was operational as a school for 11 years. For a while after that, the structure served as part of the Methodist circuit. Throughout most of its existence, it served as a private residence, although many additions obscured its original history. It had even been a gas station for a couple of years.
The logs from the building are now being stored by the village.
