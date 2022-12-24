The former longtime owner of 10 convenience stores and gas stations scattered across Kankakee County before selling the business in July 2013 to Mac’s Convenience Stores, a Circle K division, died Wednesday at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital after an extended illness. He was 79.

Huot helped transform Baron-Huot Oil Co. into the region’s go-to fuel station and made it not only a place to fill up a vehicle but also a place to buy snacks, charcoal and almost any type of beverage imaginable.

Huot loved community.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

