The former longtime owner of 10 convenience stores and gas stations scattered across Kankakee County before selling the business in July 2013 to Mac’s Convenience Stores, a Circle K division, died Wednesday at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital after an extended illness. He was 79.
Huot helped transform Baron-Huot Oil Co. into the region’s go-to fuel station and made it not only a place to fill up a vehicle but also a place to buy snacks, charcoal and almost any type of beverage imaginable.
Huot loved community.
He helped people develop plans for new or expanding businesses. He wanted others to share the wealth the region offered. He advised those who had a vision and a role for the Kankakee County economy.
Huot loved politics.
He would seek out people he believed could help the region through their service in public office. He not only helped recruit those he believed could further the region, but also offered advice to those who sought his guidance as they looked to stake a claim on the political landscape.
Huot loved Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.
He and his family helped raise significant sums of money to secure the Catholic school’s position within the region. He also helped provide scholarships to a countless number of students who wanted to attend the private school, but did not have the means to make such a dream a reality.
Huot was also a key person when it came to helping guide the Diocese of Joliet, the organization which oversees numerous Catholic churches and schools throughout the northeastern portion of Illinois, including Kankakee County.
Most of all, Huot loved family.
The husband to Marlene and the father to daughters Dawn and Meredith, Huot was also grandfather to five granddaughters. He recently became a great-grandfather to great-grandson, Wren, who was born in April.
Granddaughter Bradie Ryan, Wren’s mother and the assistant principal at Bishop McNamara, said it was impossible to have measured her “Papa’s” joy when she told her grandparents they finally had a son within the family.
“He didn’t believe it at first,” she said. “He was sure we were joking. I guess it was shocking and exciting all at the same time.”
Now in her sixth year at Bishop McNamara where she began her career as a junior high social studies teacher, she is easing into her administrative role. She knows being involved in the school, which has meant so much to the family, could not be more satisfying.
“I believe I’m at the place where I’m meant to be,” she said. “Papa instilled in me how important Catholic education is and how special McNamara is. My Papa was involved in so much.”
Huot also has a step-grandson, Kolton Gerth, 8, the stepson of his daughter, Meredith Huot Gerth.
DEVOTION TO FAMILY, FRIENDS
“Devoted,” said former longtime Bishop McNamara football coach and friend, Rich Zinanni, when he described Huot. “We lost a really good friend.”
The friendship between the two men blossomed because of the school, their love of football as well as their love of golf.
“Obviously this is part of life,” Zinanni said regarding the death of his friend. “Everyone now must take what they learned from him and move forward. He was a great guy. He made us better people just by knowing him.”
The Mac football team’s film room is named after Huot and Marlene, Zinanni noted.
For that reason, Zinanni said, Huot will always be a part of McNamara.
One of Huot closest friends, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, friends for 62 years, said it is hard for him to envision life without Huot.
“His death is a big loss for the entire community. He helped so many people. He was quite a man. I will never forget him,” Gessner said. “He was such a good man. I’m sure there are people out there who are that way as well. I will always remember him.”
Huot served two terms as president of the McNamara School Board, 22 years on its finance board and was a member of the Irish Alumni Association board.
He served 10 years as the chairman of the Catholic Education Foundation and a board member of the Diocesan Parish and School Endowment Fund.
His contributions were not only noticed and appreciated just within Kankakee County. Huot was awarded the Pro Eccesia et Pontifice honors, which is official recognition from the Vatican for distinguished service to the Church by lay people and clergy.
A LASTING LEGACY
Terry Granger, president of the Bishop McNamara school system, said Huot’s contribution toward Catholic schools will live on for generations through not only his establishment of educational foundations with Bishop McNamara, but the diocese as well.
“He was just instrumental with his commitment and dedication to Catholic education,” Granger said. “This education was something he strongly believed in. He wanted to make sure Catholic education would be here for those who wanted it.
“… He was very kind, very generous. There wouldn’t be a Catholic education fund without Jerry. What a legacy he will leave.”
A longtime McNamara educator, Granger also taught both Huot daughters. The two have remained active within the school organization.
He noted part of Huot’s charm was one never had to guess what he felt about a certain subject. He let people know what he was thinking.
Granger also knows Huot’s death has left big shoes to be filled. He said there are others who will step forward.
“People will look at those and fill them in their own way,” he said.
In addition to education service, he also served as president of the Kankakee Lions Club, the Kankakee Community College Cavalier Club and the Kankakee Valley Park District Foundation.
Huot also served on the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association. He was president of the association from 1998-2000.
ADVISER, PLANNER
Former Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jamie Boyd noted he met Huot at about age 15. The two maintained a friendship which endured to the end.
He said it was Huot who talked to him in 2006 about filling the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office when then-state’s attorney Ed Smith resigned.
Outside of politics, Boyd noted Huot was a man who was generous almost to a fault when it came to programs or projects he believed to be of importance to the community.
“He would work toward anything he felt would make Kankakee better,” Boyd said. “He helped so many others succeed. Kankakee County is a better place because of that philosophy.
“… He was just a helluva guy. There are so many people who didn’t realize all the people he helped along the way. Jerry had the ability to recognize the potential success of someone. He saw that in people. … He liked making sure the right decision makers were in the right positions.”
Huot began working in the fuel business at the age of 13.
In a previous story, he noted he helped deliver gasoline to stations by tank wagon. Because he was just a boy at the time, his role was cleaning the service station’s restroom while the tank driver filled the station’s gas tank.
He worked his way up through the company and, armed with a master’s degree in business, he became part of the family business. He took over the role of president from his father, Wayne.
He said changing times within the industry prompted the sale of the company, and that the move was difficult.
“It’s tough to say goodbye to those people,” he said of his employees upon exiting the convenience store-gas station business. “It’s the right business decision to make, but it’s also an emotional one. It’s bittersweet.”
Attorney Dennis Marek was a longtime friend of Huot’s. He also was Huot’s legal counsel for numerous years.
He said the two often spent off-hours together. They spent considerable time golfing and sharing their friendship.
He said Huot had opportunities to expand his business in many different directions, he also chose to stay close to home.
Marek said a golf match was much more than gaining the lowest score, it was also about lessons in business and whomever was involved in the grouping, gained valuable knowledge.
“He was ‘Papa’ of the whole golf course,” Marek said regarding the Kankakee Country Club, which was only a few blocks from where Huot called home for many years in Riverview. “People always listened to his advice.”
BUSINESS IQ
David Crawford, a Kankakee-based barber, a 3rd Ward Kankakee alderman, as well as an occasional business associate with Huot, fought back tears as he talked of his mentor.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without Jerry,” he said. “He was more than a business partner. He was a friend. He was a man who touched so many people’s hearts.”
Crawford said Huot’s financial commitments to McNamara scholarship funds changed lives.
“His contributions gave a different path of life to so many people. He gave so much back to the community,” he said. “… There are so many people who don’t understand what he did here.”
Huot, Crawford described, was a “compassionate man.”
“I will dearly miss him,” he said. “He was like a father. But even more than that, he was a great friend.”
Crawford noted Huot taught him that there was more to life than earning money. Money, he said, provided a way to help others.
“He was a man among men. A gentleman of gentlemen. You don’t find many men like that anymore,” Crawford said.
‘HUGE LOSS’ TO REGION
Kyle Vauble, a Huot son-in-law, said nothing meant more to his father-in-law than family, faith, community and business.
“He just loved Kankakee,” he said. “It was his home and his heritage was for Kankakee. He often told people he wasn’t in business to make a profit, but rather to provide a service to Kankakee.”
Like so many others, Vauble said it is impossible to measure the impact Huot had on the community.
“It’s hard for people to understand his devotion to this community. This is a huge loss for the community,” Vauble said.
Huot’s daughter, Meredith, said the family often worked together for the business until it was sold. She said there were only so many other jobs to go around once the convenience stores were sold.
“We let him think he was in charge,” Huot Gerth joked. “He was in charge. The company was his baby.”
Huot bravely fought the cancer, but it ultimately overwhelmed him. But, she said, the family was grateful they had last year of his life.
“He’s at peace now. He’s in a better place,” she said.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the influence of Huot can been viewed throughout the area. He was one of those “go-to” people when there was a need to be filled, Curtis said.
Curtis said what he most appreciated about Huot was his straightforward approach. Like others noted, he did not beat around the bush.
“He had no qualms about telling you what he thought should happen,” Curtis said. “I guess you could say he made statements, rather than opinions. He had a wealth of knowledge.”
Sally Hendron, Daily Journal’s vice president of finance, grew up in Riverview with Huot. She had countless stories of their time. She noted Huot was a key community supporter of the newspaper.
She said the role of the Journal is to report on events such as the passing of community leaders, of which Huot was for many years.
“Humor was his language of choice, always being ready to connect with you through this gift,” she stressed.
“As a dear family friend, I fondly remember being tapped on the shoulder during Mass and Jerry quietly saying, ‘Wanna play at 12:30?’” in reference to a round of golf, Hendron said. She said the invitation delighted her.
“And today, as he kneels in the church of heaven, may all those that have loved him and gone before tap him on the shoulder and say, ‘Wanna play?”
While always willing to provide assistance with the Mac football team, Zinanni said there were times when his game advice was better left unused.
“He would always tell me, ‘Go deep. What are you waiting for?” Zinanni shared. “I would tell him that my quarterback can’t throw it deep. It didn’t matter to him. He would say, ‘I don’t care! Go deep!’”
While he didn’t have the football in his hand, Huot was described as someone who went deep here. His impact, they said, will be realized for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.