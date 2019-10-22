BOURBONNAIS — A top Kankakee County police official said it’s only a matter of time before an active shooter situation occurs in the area.
“Don’t be in denial. It’s going to happen in this community,” said Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Bayston, who serves as the county’s emergency management director. “Hope is not a strategy. We have to accept that it’s going to happen here and start thinking ahead of time so that we are all prepared.”
Bayston discussed how to prepare for and respond to active shooter situations Monday during a business seminar sponsored by the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, Manteno Chamber of Commerce and Kankakee County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. About 30 people attended the seminar held at Riverside Senior Life.
“It’s unfortunate that we do need to talk about the possibility of active shooters in our businesses and organizations,” said Emily Poff, executive director of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce. “We want to provide a really good way for everyone to get educated and be prepared if that were to happen.”
Bayston first stressed the importance of knowing how to contact emergency responders during an active shooter situation. While calling 911 might seem like common sense, some businesses, such as banks, require callers to dial another number before 911.
The majority of Bayston’s discussion centered around the concept of “run, hide and fight.” The idea is to avoid injury and slow down an active shooter.
Bayston challenged the idea of meeting in a designated area during an active shooting. “One kid too many dies because we want them all in one area,” he said. “Run to a porch. Run somewhere safe. Emergency crews can account for everyone after it’s over.”
The hiding portion involves barricading doors, hallways and windows to prevent an active shooter from entering an area with people.
Fighting back was a relatively new concept to some of the audience. Throwing objects or attacking the active shooter would slow them down and prevent more casualties.
“When you see death occurring, you have to do something,” Bayston said. “Sitting down in a corner and hoping isn’t going to do anything. You have to find that lightswitch. You have to think about this beforehand… Can you take a life to save a life?”
Bayston rounded out his discussion by demonstrating how to treat wounds with a tourniquet and other medical supplies. He advised the audience to keep an emergency medical kit handy.
Poff said she will pass Bayston’s contact information to chamber businesses so he can help them create a personalized active shooter plan.
