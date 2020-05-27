BRADLEY — Hoppy Pig restaurant owner Tom Spellman admitted the first weekend back in business felt somewhat strange due to the numerous regulations which needed to be followed, but he was more than willing as a way to reopen.
“We cut our [seating] capacity, we were wearing our masks and spread everything out, but business was good,” Spellman said on Tuesday. “People seemed to be really happy to have somewhere to go.”
Spellman and his Bradley-based restaurant may have been the first local dining business to avail itself to dine-in customers as Kankakee County begins to emerge from the COVID-19-induced hibernation. The restaurant opened to customers for both dine-in and patio service on Friday.
“Everything is a little more labor intensive as we remain really focused on sanitizing everything. But my hope is that more businesses open back up,” he said.
Spellman and his staff of about 20 were busy throughout the weekend. The restaurant continues to offer take-home orders as well.
“I think a lot of people wanted to see how this played out at Hoppy Pig,” he said.
Spellman said his business is not unlike the hundreds of others here.
“We had come to the point where we open up now or we never open,” he said. “Without this business operating, we don’t have income. We’ve worked hard here and built a successful business. We shouldn’t have to take out a loan to live.”
Spellman said if had to be the first restaurant/bar owner to break through the wall to reopen, he is OK with that.
“People don’t want to live in fear,” he said. “There are risks involved with everything we do, but we can’t live in fear. I believe the governor overextended his reach with this [extended stay-at-home] order.
“This is the land of the brave and the free. But it doesn’t feel real free right now.”
Spellman’s goal is to be back to business as usual, which is all he wanted.
“I want to work for my money,” he said. “I don’t want the government to take care of me.”
