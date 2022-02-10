BOURBONNAIS — After a year-long engagement process, the community will get its first look at the final Community Campus design and plans for the future of Bourbonnais.
The unveiling will come during a Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at BrickStone Brewery, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais.
Village residents, businesses and visitors can view the designs created as a direct outcome of their input by The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm that the village commissioned to lead the Community Campus project.
The campaign kick-off began in the fall of 2019 when the village announced its plans to develop a high-quality, destination-focused central core for community gatherings throughout the year around the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW.
Responses from more than 3,000 people helped shape the campus vision via a series of open houses and online surveys.
“This is more than a project written on a piece of paper to be put away on a shelf. This is the future of Bourbonnais,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in a news release. “We asked, and we listened. Now, we invite the community to see what they helped create.”
The village’s board of trustees adopted the Community Campus Master Plan on Dec. 21, 2020. The next stage in the development process will include requests for proposals on the currently estimated $20 million project — one of the largest in the village’s history.
“We are very proud to introduce a state-of-the-art facility that has something to offer for all ages,” village administrator Michael Van Mill said. “It will be the centerpiece of our community by improving the quality of life for our residents while fostering and attracting economic growth and tourism.”
Groundbreaking is slated to commence in mid-to-late 2022, with construction estimated to last up to a year and a half.
The Business After Hours will include brief remarks at 5:15 p.m. from Mayor Schore and chamber director Ashley Villarreal, followed by a project overview from The Lakota Group.
To learn more about the Community Campus, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/development/community-campus-plan/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.