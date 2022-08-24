KANKAKEE — The first day of school was marred with worry for some Kankakee parents as roughly a third of bus routes in Kankakee School District 111 were down drivers.

Daniel Savage, the district’s director of transportation, said that 23 out of about 60 bus routes throughout the district did not run as scheduled Monday.

The Illinois Central School Bus company, which contracts with the district to provide transportation, is facing the driver shortage that has been trending nationwide, he said.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

