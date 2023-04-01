Don Barber

Bradley Police Chief Don Barber

 File photo

BRADLEY — As usual, the annual crime report for Bradley was a mixed bag, but two obvious trends in 2022 were significant movement within the categories of burglary and property crimes.

On the bright side, burglaries dropped significantly — by 58% — when comparing 2022 data against 2021 figures, but, at the same time, property crimes rose by 48%, Bradley Police Chief Don Barber noted during his annual report.

Barber said burglaries dropped from 121 offenses in 2021 to 50 in 2022. However, at the same time, property crimes — meaning theft — increased from 199 reports to 296, year over year.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you