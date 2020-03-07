BOURBONNAIS — The former Huddle Sports Bar in Bourbonnais Township will be the newest location for the ever-expanding, locally owned Burgers & Beer restaurant franchise.
Burgers & Beer part-owner Scott Irps confirmed late this week the ownership group purchased the former Huddle property, 1887 Armour Road, in Bourbonnais, from area businessman Mike Allegro.
Irps said the location will likely not be ready for customers until mid summer. He anticipates the restaurant will have a staff of 25 to 30 full- and part-time employees.
Irps, along with brother-and-sister partners Brent Manau and Jill Manau, are making big moves with the business which is undergoing a rather large growth spurt in recent months.
Burgers & Beer was started in January 2014 when the trio opened the first restaurant at the former Kankakee VFW location, at 756 W. Jeffery St.
Since that time, the owners have opened locations in South Wilmington, Gibson City and Fairbury. Irps said the group will be opening a fifth restaurant in downstate Tuscola in May and a sixth location in northwest Illinois in Seneca in June.
Manau and Irps are also ownership partners with the Herscher-based Country Chevrolet dealership.
Irps said additional partners were included in the purchase of the Huddle building because the size of the property, just over 4,700 square feet on 1.07 acres, near the corner of Illinois 50 and Armour Road.
The restaurant menu is just as its name suggests. The locations feature a wide variety of specialty burgers, French fries and an expansive list of beers.
“We’re pretty good at what we do. We’ve been fortunate,” Irps said. “We are excited about being part of the Bradley and Bourbonnais area.”
The location is in the heart of the expanding retail and manufacturing area along Illinois 50. The restaurant is separated only by Armour Road from the entrance to CSL Behring.
“We like what we have going,” Irps said. “We’re excited to own this and being part of our community. This area (Armour and Illinois 50) seems to be going strong. We think this is a great fit for Burgers & Beer.”
The location has had difficulty finding sustained success with a restaurant.
In addition to the Huddle, the location had been home to the restaurants Bela’s Kitchen, Warehouse Wood Grill and John’s Pub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!