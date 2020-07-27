For those diners waiting to sink their teeth into a tasty hamburger from Burgers & Beer’s newest location in Bourbonnais Township, they will have to wait a little while longer than anticipated.
Scott Irps, part owner of the popular hamburger business, along with brother-and-sister partners Brent Manau and Jill Manau, reported the plan is to have the restaurant at 1887 Armour Road, in Bourbonnais, serving customers in the final two months of 2020.
Irps said the seventh Burgers & Beer is being targeted for opening between Halloween and Christmas. The Armour Road site — which was most recently known as the Huddle Sports Bar before it closed in December 2019 — has been acquired by the three business partners.
Irps said they are putting the finishing touches on a Burgers & Beer on their newest location in northwest Illinois in Seneca. The owners also are nearing completion on the sixth Burgers & Beer in Tuscola. Irps said that location could be ready in about 30 days.
The seventh Burgers & Beer will be the Bourbonnais Township site immediately across Armour Road from the CSL Behring site.
The 4,700-square-foot restaurant sits on a little more than one acre of property just west of the heavily-traveled Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road intersection.
Irps acknowledged the COVID-19 virus had some impact on the restaurant development, but it just takes time to make sure the sites are properly developed.
“We are really excited about the Bourbonnais location. We really believe this site is going to do very well,” he said.
Brent Manau said once the Seneca and Tuscola sites are completed, the company’s focus will shift to Bourbonnais Township.
“We are looking forward to getting it going. Hopefully it won’t take too long,” Manau said.
Burgers & Beer was started in January 2014 when the trio opened their first restaurant in the former Kankakee VFW location, 756 W. Jeffery St. They have since opened locations in South Wilmington, Gibson City and Fairbury.
• • •
Speaking of Manau, there is some news regarding Brent’s brother, Scott, who owns the Sammy’s Pizza locations in the area.
First, the good news. Scott and his wife, Brittany, reported that a July 7 fundraiser held at the four Sammy’s restaurants to benefit the River Valley Animal Rescue in Momence was a great success. Proceeds from all food sales on that day were donated straight to the rescue, and those receipts generated a gift of $8,000 to help care for the animals.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rescue was forced to cancel its spring fundraiser, so Brittany, who volunteers at the shelter, knew the organization was in need.
“I asked how we could help,” she said. “They were having trouble with funding. This is something we certainly plan on doing again.”
Regarding the bad news, Scott said the Sammy’s location in Peotone closed June 25. Manau said there might have been a couple factors at play leading to the move to close the Peotone site. He said the first factor was the impact of COVID-19, but he believes the popularity of the Sammy’s location in neighboring Manteno may have had more to do with it.
He said the restaurant at 422 S. Governors Highway in Peotone had been in business since late 2014.
• • •
While the transaction is not yet completed, all signs point to a new restaurant coming to Bradley, at the site of the recently-closed Baker’s Square restaurant, 1315 Armour Road.
It appears that a restaurant, The Saucy Crab, will be moving into the site in the coming months. The location is expected to be acquired by the ownership near the end of August.
The site had been a Baker’s Square since 2002. It closed recently.
The Saucy Crab has locations in Tinley Park and Evergreen Park. In addition to the new site in Bradley, as reported by the company’s Facebook page, the Saucy Crab is planning new locations in Homewood and in Grand Rapids, Mich.
