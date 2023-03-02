...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Rain changing to heavy wet snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions are most likely to impact the afternoon and evening
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
are possible Friday afternoon with a narrow zone which will
allow snow to accumulate on most road surfaces. Additionally,
the heavy, wet nature of snow combined with the strong winds
will lead to a potential for scattered power outages where the
heaviest snow falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The office of Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.
BOURBONNAIS — A purchase of a new indoor LED video display scoreboard to be installed in the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center gymnasium was approved by the school board.
The scoreboard will come from Varsity Scoreboards, based in Kentucky, for a cost of about $60,000. Advertising agreements for the scoreboard are being sought to lower the cost of the purchase.
The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved the purchase on Tuesday.
It is slated to be installed this summer and be ready for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Andy Burton, Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53’s dean of students and athletic director, said the district hosted a business luncheon where it was able to sell two permanent advertising spots for $7,500 each to local businesses.
The district is still looking to sell other permanent advertising spots around the borders of the scoreboard.
It is exploring possibilities for yearly sponsorships as well in which companies could sponsor different events and have their ads displayed, he said.
“Our options are kind of endless when it comes to this,” Burton said.
The athletic department will cover $10,000 of the cost for the scoreboard with income from renting out the district’s athletic facilities, he said.
The district will pay for the remaining $35,000, though Burton said he expects the athletic department will be able to pay that money back in less than two years.
The athletic department’s main source of revenue is its facilities rental program, and the scoreboard will provide an additional source, he said.
After the cost of the scoreboard is earned, additional advertising revenue will be used to fund future projects, he said.
“Once it’s paid off, it’s all green,” Burton said.
In addition to being used to keep score during athletic games, the board could also be used to host movie nights in the gym or during graduation ceremonies, he said.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
