The office of Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.

BOURBONNAIS — A purchase of a new indoor LED video display scoreboard to be installed in the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center gymnasium was approved by the school board.

The scoreboard will come from Varsity Scoreboards, based in Kentucky, for a cost of about $60,000. Advertising agreements for the scoreboard are being sought to lower the cost of the purchase.

The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved the purchase on Tuesday.

