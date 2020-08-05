KANKAKEE — The political unrest regarding the delayed vote on the $27.2 million 2021 Kankakee budget continued Monday, but it appears a vote on the document will happen on Aug. 17.
At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, some council members voiced concerns that the delayed budget could negatively effect a potential bond sale, which could further undermine the economic picture for the city.
The issue will be further discussed at Monday’s Budget Committee meeting. The meeting is held at Kankakee City Hall and is chaired by Alderman Mike O’Brien, D-2.
The council normally adopts its budget in the months of June or July.
This year, however, with the pandemic in place, municipal governments have been given an extension.
Municipalities have until 60 days after the pandemic declaration has been lifted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
O’Brien and other aldermen have stated the city should take time to evaluate what effect the pandemic has on the governmental revenues such as sales and property taxes. He contends more information can help prepare a more accurate budget.
Other council members, led by Carl Brown, D-7, Fred Tetter, D-7, and Cherry Malone-Marshall, D-1, contend the failure to adopt the budget hampers the city and could jeopardize pending bond sales.
Tetter noted the administration presented a balanced budget — it actually has a razor-thing $20,668 surplus — and he remains puzzled as to why it has not been brought up for vote.
The administration had failed to put the 54-page document up for the required 10-day inspection period, thus it could not be voted on at Monday’s meeting.
Aug. 17 will be the first time the budget can be voted on following that inspection period.
Tetter said the budget is becoming a political football of sorts.
“Let us be better than that,” he said near the conclusion of Monday’s meeting. “We are a better body that what we are showing right now.”
Brown said the Budget Committee had at least four meetings where the budget was the chief topic of conversation and anyone with questions or concerns had more than enough opportunity to voice them.
Concerning the special Budget Committee meeting, held on July 27 and which only five aldermen attended, Brown said he had no official notice the meeting was taking place.
He said he would not have been able to attend regardless due to a personnel matter, but he was upset that O’Brien did not reach out to notify committee members.
“I felt disrespected,” Brown said. “Committee members should hear about [a scheduled meeting] first.”
Malone-Marshall added personnel and political agenda make it difficult for council members to work together.
“I’m ashamed we are conducting business like this,” she said. “We need to do better.”
