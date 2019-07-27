MANTENO — The agency charged with marketing Kankakee County to tourists could be forced to cut half its budget in the coming months.
This will happen if the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau fails to reach an agreement with Bradley. As of Aug. 1, the village plans to direct the hotel tax money generated in its limits to its own coffers, rather than the bureau’s.
Bradley has released no details on how it would spend the more than $400,000 in hotel taxes other than to say it might be used to improve the look of the areas near the hotels. Under state law, the money must be spent to promote tourism.
The hotel tax is collected by the Kankakee County Treasurer, who then sends it to the bureau — a three-decades-long arrangement. The money collected in August will be sent to the county in September.
Tim Nugent, the bureau’s treasurer, said it has enough money to continue operations at current levels for a while. But he said if the bureau reaches no agreement with Bradley, the matter likely will go to court.
In that instance, he said, the money will be collected in an escrow account and not be spent until there is a resolution.
“The CVB does have some reserve money to operate in the meantime,” Nugent said. “The CVB would still get money from other entities.”
In June, the county collected $68,000 in hotel taxes, with 56 percent from Bradley hotels. When a state grant to the bureau is counted, Bradley hotel tax money makes up about half the budget.
After the April 2 election, power shifted on the Bradley village board to the Progressive Citizens Party, which questioned the visitors bureau’s spending.
Because most of the county’s hotels are in Bradley, the village’s decision on the tax money has an enormous effect on the Manteno-based bureau.
On April 22, the old village board voted 4-3 for a five-year agreement with the bureau. In a compromise, the bureau let Bradley have 20 percent of the hotel tax money, but kept the provision the village could not impose its own hotel tax. Shortly after the vote, the village swore in the new majority.
A week later, the new board rescinded the agreement’s approval. It later imposed its own tax in place of the county tax.
The bureau has threatened to sue for the money, saying the village could not invalidate an agreement it already had signed and filed with the state.
Village officials say the former mayor, Bruce Adams, unlawfully delayed the swearing in of board members, despite the village attorney’s advice to the contrary.
“Our assumption is that the agreement is valid. It was filed with the state of Illinois,” Nugent said. “They have rescinded it, saying it isn’t valid. Whose interpretation is correct?”
He said the talks with Bradley are continuing, but the two sides have an agreement not to discuss the details.
“As the days tick away, as the imposition of the Bradley tax gets closer, a decision will have to be made,” Nugent said. “When does the talking stop and legal action pursued if we cannot come to some type of an agreement?”
Nugent referred further questions to the bureau’s lawyer, Joe Cainkar, who said he could not comment on whether a lawsuit would be filed.
The visitors bureau, which is entirely government funded, is considered a nonprofit group, so it does not have to follow state open records laws. Earlier this year, Bradley officials complained the bureau barred them from getting copies of its books and went public with that concern. The agency relented last month. The records showed, among other things, that about 4 percent of the bureau’s budget went toward a Chicago law firm during the past two years.
Bradley officials didn’t return a message for comment.
