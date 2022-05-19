BOURBONNAIS — The day after Tanner Torres would have graduated eighth grade, his mom, dad, brother, sister and classmates gathered for the unveiling of a “buddy bench” across from his school’s playground in honor of the friendly, outgoing boy who died in a car accident in August 2019 at age of 11.
A child in need of companionship can sit on the buddy bench to signal to other children that they would like someone to play with.
If the memories of his family and friends are any indication, it’s a concept Tanner would have gotten behind 100%.
“If there was someone sitting by themselves at lunch or by themselves on the playground, Tanner would spark up a conversation to try to get them involved,” his mom Jaime Torres said. “This is something we have taught our kids since they were very little — be friendly and kind to everyone.”
Tanner’s dad Juan Torres added that the buddy bench is the perfect memorial for his late son because “that’s who he was.”
“He was always the one that had a great heart and was always the one to always include people, or give up whatever he had to make sure everyone else was included in what they wanted to do,” Juan said. “He was always very giving.”
Juan also described Tanner as outgoing, silly and fun.
“He was like the life of the party,” he said.
Tanner enjoyed sports like baseball and wrestling. More than one friend described him as “really good at go-karts.”
An active Boy Scout who expressed interest in the military and police and fire trades, Tanner was honorary fire chief for a day in February 2019 when taking part in Scout Week activities hosted by the village of Bourbonnais.
When Tanner’s twin brother Trevor Torres turned 12 in April 2020 — shortly after the pandemic lockdown went into effect — local police and fire vehicles along with family and friends did a drive-by parade past the Torres’ home to help Trevor celebrate his first solo birthday.
Now 14 years old, Trevor graduated from St. George Elementary Monday evening before attending the buddy bench unveiling at his school Tuesday afternoon.
A boy of few words, Trevor, who will be a freshman at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School next year, said he thinks his brother would have liked the buddy bench.
“Just thank you to everyone that came,” Trevor said.
Jaime noted that her twin boys are “total opposites,” with Tanner having been the more talkative of the two, and Trevor being the quieter brother.
However, the boys do share a love of sports. Trevor said he enjoys baseball and looks forward to getting involved in baseball, golf and wrestling in high school.
Victoria Torres, 15, the boys’ older sister currently attending Bishop McNamara, is also an athlete; she is involved in softball, volleyball and bowling.
“I think that [the buddy bench] is like a really good idea for his friends and stuff, and just like in general, to remember him at the school,” Victoria said.
And remember him they do.
At graduation, a photo of Tanner was placed on an empty seat, and his family was given an honorary eighth-grade diploma.
Tanner also had a memorial photo and poem placed in his class’ yearbook.
“I can’t emphasize enough how great the school has been to us with the whole situation,” Juan said. “From providing our kids and their friends with support from counselors, to just keeping his memory alive throughout the years.”
Lucas Garrett, 14, recalled that Tanner was friendly, happy and willing to help anyone with anything.
“He would try to make friends with everybody, try to make conversation with everybody,” Lucas said. “He was just a great soul.”
Lucas said that, while he had only known Tanner for a few years, they had gotten really close in that time. They used to play wiffle ball and ride dirt bikes together.
“He was always energetic and just ready to do anything,” Lucas said. “He was the type of kid who wouldn’t say no.”
The day before the car accident, Lucas joined Tanner on a trip to Six Flags.
“I remember telling him, ‘I’ll see you at school,’” he said.
Though Lucas is sad his friend is gone and misses him, he has also gained some hard-earned wisdom and perspective on life from the tragedy.
“I feel like the bad things always happen to the best people,” Lucas said. “Hey, it’s a reality check. Anything can happen to anyone at any moment, so you’ve got to live your life to the fullest.”
Brayden Watters, 14, remembered Tanner as being loving and protective of his brother Trevor. He also recalled the good times they would have hanging out and sleeping over at friends’ houses.
“I always remember him as, he is one of the goofiest people,” Brayden said. “He always made jokes. He was very optimistic.”
Principal Christine Johnston said the administration had discussed different ways to honor Tanner’s memory.
The PTO had discussed putting a buddy bench near the playground in the past, and this seemed like an appropriate time and reason to move forward with it.
The school district paid for the bench to be installed, she said.
“Tanner would have really liked it,” Johnston said. “I remember watching him play basketball [by the playground]. It really is a perfect location.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.