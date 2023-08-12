Bud and Brent Manau

Jude "Bud" Manau, left, with his son, Brent. 

 Photo provided

Jude “Bud” Manau spent the first 25 or so years of his working life as an engineer for the Conrail railroad line.

The career put a roof over his head and helped he and his wife, Phyllis, raise their family of four.

But Manau’s passion was being an entrepreneur, and there were few business opportunities he would turn his back on without giving at least some thought to it.

Recommended for you