BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park District is short staffed with its before- and after-school program and is asking the community for patience —as well as help finding applicants.

Nicole Jenkins, superintendent of recreation for BTPD, addressed the issue during Tuesday’s Bourbonnais Elementary School Board meeting.

“I know that there’s been some talk around the town, and I just wanted to clear up a few things,” she said.

