BTPD Willowhaven Park & Nature Center

The Bourbonnais Township Park District's Willowhaven Park & Nature Center.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — The Willowhaven Park and Nature Center is a quaint place to connect with nature, enjoy a walk in the dog park or fish in the pond, and this summer, it will be the site of a day of music.

Plans are being made for Willow Palooza, Bourbonnais Township Park District Executive Director Ed Piatt said.

During last Monday’s park board meeting, Piatt announced the day-long event is scheduled for Aug. 26.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you