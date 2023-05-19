BRADLEY — Bourbonnais Township Park District commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday to ask the village of Bradley to annex Perry Farm into the village limits.

The 5-0 vote came at the conclusion of a special meeting held at the Recreation Station.

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt and Board of Commissioners President David Zinanni said earlier this year being annexed into either Bradley or Bourbonnais would help the district finance Perry Farm projects.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

