BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and ordinance during last week’s regular monthly meeting.

Commissioners voted 5-0 for the budget that runs May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023.

Interim Treasurer Rob Romo explained the budget includes $3,890,839 in revenue while expenses total $4,172,220.

