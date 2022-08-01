BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and ordinance during last week’s regular monthly meeting.
Commissioners voted 5-0 for the budget that runs May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023.
Interim Treasurer Rob Romo explained the budget includes $3,890,839 in revenue while expenses total $4,172,220.
The $281,381 deficit is due to $650,601 on capital items from bond proceeds that were taken last year, Romo said as he went over the budget with the commissioners.
“When you remove the bond spending, we actually have a surplus from operations of $369,220,” Romo said.
Among those capital projects is a Challenge Course geared toward teens and young adults, Executive Director Dr. Ed Piatt said.
The course allows a person a whole body workout — challenging strength, endurance, agility and balance in a completely safe environment.
Piatt said community input into the district’s Comprehensive Plan included participants saying more activities for teens and young adults are needed.
The course’s equipment is budgeted for $148,744. Piatt said the tentative schedule for installation will be late fall to early spring. It will be located in the northwest part of Perry Farm.
Another $171,209 has been approved by commissioners to replace the roofs of five of the six buildings at Perry Farm.
The board earmarked $60,000 for a feasibility study for building an indoor recreation building at Perry Farm.
“It is obvious we need a recreation center, but some may ask, ‘Why do you need to spend $60,000 on a study if you already need a building?’” Romo said.
“The consultants who do the feasibility study will look at the feedback from the park district’s Comprehensive Plan, get additional community input and design the building based on everything gathered.
“They will come up with the cost to build based on the community needs, as well as how much money will be made or lost on running the facility. Based upon those items we can get a better idea on what we could afford.”
Romo said during Wednesday’s board meeting that the district needs to do a better job with financial planning than in the past. That includes a forward looking capital needs plan to help determine costs for repairing and replacing current facilities and equipment.
That also means looking at current programming to get an idea of adding and discontinuing programs.
“We have to make better business decisions,” Romo said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
