KANKAKEE — Kankakee Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Bruno has retired from the Kankakee Fire Department, citing an inability to reach terms on a new contract, ending his nearly 29-year career here.
In a one-page letter dated Aug. 26 and addressed to Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Bruno, 52, wrote it has been an honor and privilege to serve residents and lead the department in a positive direction.
“However, since we are unable to reach an agreement with respect to salary, and terms of my Employment Agreement, it is my professional judgment to seek retirement,” he wrote.
He thanked the Kankakee City Council for the opportunity to serve as the department’s first deputy chief. Before Bruno’s appointment as deputy chief, the department operated with assistant chiefs.
“It truly has been a rewarding career and a profession I am proud to be part of,” he added.
In an email reply, Wells-Armstrong congratulated Bruno on his “impressive career as an ambassador for the fire service.”
She further explained she has worked closely with human resource director James Ellexson to ensure all employees are compensated according to the market. She said they also have sought additional ways to make the city an “employer of choice,” by offering competitive salaries, benefits, professional development and flexible work schedules.
“I am very clear about expectations for those employees who work as department heads and the issued contracts,” she said. She noted several people already have shown interest in the position.
“I wish him well in his retirement,” she wrote.
Bruno was asked if this move had anything to do with the department’s recent issue regarding an on-duty incident between two lieutenants while battling a fire. It resulted in a federal lawsuit. He said it did not.
Bruno joined the fire department on Dec. 20, 1990. With Bruno’s departure, the department now has a sworn force of 46.
Bruno was earning $101,231. The sought-after contract would have been for May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2020. Bruno had expressed concern about his pay level in comparison with other leadership positions within the city’s police and fire departments now and in recent years.
Fire Chief Damon Schuldt praised Bruno as being a longtime and dedicated firefighter.
“I’m proud to have known him,” Schuldt said Thursday evening. “He has done a great job for our community and its citizens.”
Asked if this development surprised him, Schuldt said it did. He said he was not involved in the contract discussion.
He declined to comment beyond that.
A 1984 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Bruno served in the U.S Army from 1984-90. He was appointed lieutenant in August 2009 and captain in May 2015.
Bruno suffered a life-threatening cardiac incident in September 2017. He returned to duty in late 2017.
