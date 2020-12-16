KANKAKEE — A small business owner has been named as the new executive director of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.
Becky Broderick, 44, of Manteno, has assumed the reins of the organization as she replaces Angela Morrey, who accepted the director of marketing and business attraction post with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.
“It’s a dream job,” Broderick said. “Being a connection point for all businesses is really fun for me. I’m excited to get to know and bring members together so everyone can thrive.”
The owner/operator of a Manteno-based photography studio, Broderick Photography, for the past 17 years, Broderick has been an active member in the Manteno Chamber of Commerce. A Manteno resident since 2000, she served on the chamber’s board of directors the past four years.
A 1995 graduate of Peotone High School, Broderick was first involved in hotel management as she served as manager of the former Lee’s Inn in Bradley from 1994 to 2001. She has most recently been a project manager with a Bourbonnais website design and development company.
She was one of at least 10 people who sought the vacancy left by the resignation of Angela Morrey. Morrey had been the chamber’s executive director from April, but applied for an opening with the Alliance and received the job in October.
Morrey’s short tenure followed the previous short tenure of Emily Poff. Poff left the chamber in April 2020, less than a year after being named director, due to her husband gaining a job outside the area.
Broderick noted she has deep roots in Kankakee County.
“I’m here to stay,” she said. “This is not a stepping-stone position for me. This is a dream job for me. I’m not going anywhere.”
Scott Smith, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, said Broderick’s experiences of both owning and operating a small business as well as working for local small businesses, made her a natural fit for the director’s position.
“Her small business experience is huge given what we do here,” Smith said.
He also noted Broderick’s previous experience of serving on the board of directors of a local chamber of commerce as being a plus for the county chamber.
“While starting a new job in the midst of a pandemic is not ideal, I have no doubt that Becky is up to the challenge and I expect that she will immediately make strong, personal connections with our members. This is a good day for the chamber and it’s a good day for commerce in Kankakee County,” he said.
Smith did note he hopes the chamber doesn’t have need to activate a search for a new executive director anytime soon.
“We look at Becky as a lifelong resident and someone who has operated a business here. She is rooted here. She’s a great fit for the job,” he said. “We would prefer not to do this so often.”
But Smith acknowledged that Poff and Morrey left the chamber for far different but certainly valid reasons.
“Life happens. Opportunities do arise,” he said.
Broderick noted an obvious goal will be gaining new chamber membership, but noted expanding on the list of 403 memberships will not be easy in these challenging economic times, especially for many small business owners.
She said restrictions regarding social interaction will also make that task challenging, but she is hoping by the second half of 2021 there will be more freedom and comfort when it comes to bringing people together.
“We certainly won’t be doing a lot of in-person events for at least the next few months, but the chamber can still help people and businesses in different ways,” she said. “We are going to get just as creative as businesses in this community have done due to the pandemic. We are here to help.”
