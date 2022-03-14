KANKAKEE — “This has the potential to bring crime to its knees in Kankakee,” said Aaron Clark, Kankakee City Life’s Youth for Christ director.
He was speaking Friday morning about the movement “Kankakee Forgives” during the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County’s monthly roundtable. He was joined by representatives from various school districts, local governments, organizations and nonprofits.
The movement’s goal is to reach youth through schools and organizations to teach them about the importance of forgiveness.
“A city that forgives is a city that can heal,” Clark said, touching on recent shootings by saying there is “anger coming out of guns.” While he was speaking about events within the City of Kankakee, he noted that the movement is a county-wide initiative.
The presentation explained that anger stems from things like anxiety, trauma and depression. Learning about and practicing forgiveness is proven to help in getting past that anger.
Clark — who works with Kankakee School District 111 and the S.T.O.P. the Violence initiative — was joined Friday by staff and volunteers from the City Life Center, along with three participants who have gone through the forgiveness program at the center.
Via video, program participants Brooklyn Hardy, 16, Tywon Mosely, 20, and Rosa Perez, 17, shared their journeys with forgiveness. They were all present at Friday’s event and each took a turn speaking.
Perez spoke about how her brother’s deportation to Mexico created anger within her family that kept them from “growing as a family.”
“Recently, years later, there’s finally a conversation between my family members, and just a couple months ago, we were actually able to take the steps to forgive,” she said. “I have seen a change within the dynamics of my family.”
Mosely shared that at first, forgiveness was hard. But when he began taking the steps, he said “it made my life easier.”
Hardy mentors younger children at the center as part of the Youth Empowerment Program. She spoke to the fact that children emulate their environments and what their parents do. Citing an example in her own family of verbal abuse, she said she “investigated” why this was the case. Upon asking her grandparents, she found that this communication style was cyclical.
She said understanding the psychology behind the situation made dealing with anger easier, thus making it easier to forgive.
The movement
Clark shared that the teaching of forgiveness at City Life Center has made “a dramatic impact” on participants. This impact includes increased attendance, significant progress, decreased incidents, improved morale, higher retention rate, increased parent relationships and reduced stress for the team.
With seeing the impact achieved so far, the organization can start to expand beyond its walls and will be going door-to-door to ask residents if they’d be willing to place a “Kankakee Forgives” sign in their yard to spread awareness.
In addition to increasing awareness, the group looks to engage the community’s youth and adults in practicing forgiveness and conducting tailored interventions at the start of the school year to encourage less anger and more forgiveness.
“This is not a once-and-done, this is ongoing,” said Clark, sharing that they will keep people who agree to encourage forgiveness in the loop about how the movement is going.
