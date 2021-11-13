You have to have the guts to do the right thing for the right reason — even if no one is watching.
Retired Marine Brigadier General Tom Draude brought that message of values Thursday to the annual Duty to God and Country Luncheon, a fundraiser for the Rainbow Council of the Boy Scouts of America. More than 100 people attended at the Warming House on the Olivet Nazarene University campus.
A native of Kankakee and a graduate of the former St. Patrick’s Central High School and the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Draude served three combat tours in Vietnam and was an assistant commander of the First Marine Division in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He also served on a presidential commission studying the role of women in the military and as the director of the Marine Corps Foundation.
In his talk Thursday, Draude recalled instances of courage and character from his service as he encouraged members of the audience to do their best in the future.
In Vietnam, he was in charge of a company tasked with taking a heavily defended hamlet. He called in artillery, air support and helicopters. No success. Finally, he gave the dramatic order to “fix bayonets.”
It had, he said, a calming effect. Everyone knew, he said, that it was “not going to get any grislier than this.”
The Marines took the position. One of his men, a corporal, was killed. Draude went in the bush into VC territory to help recover the body. In the process, Draude’s uniform was sadly stained with the slain man’s blood.
The next morning, Draude’s battalion commander flew in. Seeing the blood, he asked Draide if he was hit. “No sir.”
When he got the explanation that Draude had gone out to recover a body, the other officer went ballistic. “It was a dumb thing to do,” he blurted out.
There is a form of courage, Draude said, that is mental courage. As he was being reprimanded, he knew he could not remain silent. He drew a deep breath, he said, and spoke up. If it happened again, Draude said, he would do it again. He would never leave a dead Marine behind.
Now, the officer threatened to relieve Draude of his command.
“If you are relieved of command in the field,” Draude explained, “your career is all over — you’re done.”
His only consolation was that he would have done what he saw as correct in a tough moment.
What happened next kept Draude’s career on track. Out of another helicopter pops a brigadier general. When he heard of Draude’s determination to leave no Marine behind, his reaction was different.
“With company commanders like this,” he exclaimed of Draude, “how can we go wrong?”
He told the Scouts, the ROTC cadets and all others in the audience to be people of integrity.
“Your word is your bond,” he said. “Once it is lost, it’s gone.”
He also told the group to not mistake money for integrity.
He pointed to an example he saw during Desert Storm. A soldier carrying supplies had to traverse a minefield to return to his unit. The minefield had both anti-personnel mines and anti-tank mines. An anti-personnel mine was designed to kill a soldier. An anti-tank mine would only be set off by a heavy vehicle.
The Marine was negotiating the dangerous minefield by hopping from anti-tank mine to anti-tank mine, using those as safety points.
“You could get blown to bits,” he was warned.
“My Marines need the ammo,” he responded.
Draude thanked the Scouts, the veterans and the spouses of the veterans. He recalled a sticker: “The only thing tougher than a Marine,” it said, “was a Marine spouse.”
He said it was entirely appropriate for Olivet to host a luncheon themed “For God and Country.” Veterans, he said, must be honored.
He recited a poem found scrawled in a sentry booth:
God and the soldier we adore
In time of danger, not before
When danger’s done and all things righted,
God is forgotten and the soldier slighted.
Draude said that he had never been a Scout, a fact which he regretted. When he went to school here, he said, St. Patrick’s did not have a Scouting program, probably because it did not have adult volunteers.
Nonetheless, he said, he has always been thankful for the schooling and training he received in Kankakee. There are, he said, millions of people who can claim Chicago, New York or Los Angeles as their hometown. Kankakee is rather unique.
He remembered a class at the service academy in which his instructor called the group over, saying “One day, you may have to give an order that costs someone a limb or a life. It is not too much to ask that you show character.”
Draude noted that if food was short, the enlisted men drew rations first, the officers second. Lead by example and by sacrifice, he said.
“When things go right,” he said, “you can look out the window. When things go wrong, try looking in the mirror.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.