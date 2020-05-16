A love of coffee and a desire to give back to others brought together local businessman Caleb Benoit and Chicago Cubs player Ian Happ.
The duo will raise funds for organizations aiding others during the COVID-19 pandemic through the sale of Quarantine Coffee.
Benoit is founder and CEO of Connect Roasters, which started in 2016. It offers coffee aficionados roast coffees from Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ethiopia, Brazil and other countries.
A 36-year-old Kankakee County native, Benoit is a graduate of Herscher High School and Olivet Nazarene University. He previously worked as a reporter, editor and digital manager for the Daily Journal.
“We first connected over social media,” Benoit said. “Ian is a big coffee guy and particular about what he drinks. He also has a strong desire to give back to his community and make a difference off the field.
“Obviously, coffee is what we do, and giving back is part of the foundation of our company, so we’re both pointed in the same direction. Ian had the idea to use coffee as a vehicle to support COVID relief efforts, and we partnered to bring to market Quarantine Coffee, which donates $3 of every bag sold to organizations that are providing essential aid right now.”
The Quarantine Coffee is available online at CoffeeForCovid.com.
Why was Guatemalan coffee selected for the project?
“One [reason] is that it’s a place that’s known for approachable, delicious coffees,” Benoit said.
“It’s also the place where Connect Roasters got its start and has its strongest on-the-ground connections, so I’m kind of partial to it,” he said. “And obviously Ian is a big fan as well.”
Love of coffee
Happ is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur who is passionate and particular about coffee.
“When I discovered Connect Roasters, I knew they would be the perfect partner for my first coffee project,” Happ said in a Facebook post. “I was immediately impressed with the smooth taste of their single-origin offerings and inspired by their mission to help fund projects in countries from which they are sourcing. Connect Roasters and I are partnering to bring Quarantine Coffee to everyone searching for the perfect morning cup.”
Quarantine Coffee is a medium roast from the Acatenango region of Guatemala.
In baseball terms, the effort is a grand slam.
“We started taking pre-orders on Monday, and we’re shipping the first round on Friday,” Benoit said.
“Bags are going to New York and to California and to all points in between — even two Canadian provinces. It’s a really exciting project happening in a time when it feels like everyone could use some good news.”
Benoit and Happ are the face of this effort, and it is Greg Rattin and Jordan Bergren who are responsible for the production.
“They are the ones who roast the coffee and do a lot of work behind the scenes,” Benoit said.
The beginning
Benoit said he developed his taste for coffee over time.
“My first ‘ah ha’ coffee moment came while drinking a coffee from the Dominican Republic, and it became first a bit of an addiction and then a business,” he said. “One of the great things about coffee is that it can be as simple or as complex as you want it to be. In that way, it’s a drink for anyone and everyone.
“The spark came as a result of a couple mission trips I took to the Dominican Republic. It was my first time seeing extreme poverty, a very tangible problem, and we’re building Connect to be part of the solution,” Benoit said.
“A portion of the sales from our coffees support community development in countries we source coffee from. We’ve been in business four years now, and we’re proud to be making an impact abroad and at home.”
