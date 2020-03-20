Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has just announced a shelter-in-place order for Illinois. The restrictions will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and continue until April 7.
"To avoid the loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives, we must enact an immediate stay-at-home order for the state of Illinois," he said during a press conference. "So that's the action I am enacting today."
This story is developing now and will be updated as soon as possible.
