BRAIDWOOD — Bradley J. LaFever, of Braidwood, was killed Monday after the motorcycle he was operating crashed with a vehicle.
LaFever, 25, was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. near the intersection of Stripmine and Coal City roads in Braidwood, according the Will County Coroner’s Office.
A preliminary cause of death is multiple injuries due to motorcycle accident, Coroner Patrick K. O’Neil said.Braidwood police and Will County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.
— Daily Journal staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!