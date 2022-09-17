BRADLEY — Bed, Bath & Beyond, one of the longtime retailers in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, will be closing.

The Union, N.J.-based company announced Thursday the list of stores which will soon close.

The Bradley store at 2056 N. State Route 50 was one of numerous stores listed.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

