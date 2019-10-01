BRADLEY — If Monday’s Bradley Committee of the Whole meeting can be used as any type of guide, it appears the village will soon be allowing the sale of recreational marijuana.
At the meeting, the only opposition to the village allowing marijuana sales within its borders came from Kankakee County Health Department officials.
Aside from those two employees, all those who addressed the committee during the one-hour meeting in the village board room were supporters of legalization of marijuana sales.
If the village board ultimately approves this measure, Bradley could have a retail outlet by Jan. 1, the first date recreational marijuana can be sold in Illinois.
The village will host a second Committee of the Whole meeting on recreational marijuana sales at 11 a.m. Saturday at the village hall. There were about 20 people at Monday’s meeting.
According to area realtors, at least two organizations are looking at potential village sites to establish retail operations. No other details were released.
Some residents spoke on behalf of marijuana’s powers in dealing with chronic pain. It also was described as a much safer alternative than opioid-based medications, which often have been prescribed — and over prescribed — for pain relief.
Opioid additions here have been connected to about 100 deaths in the past two years.
Larry Denoyer, 91, explained he used marijuana to deal with pain from shingles, an ailment with causes a painful rash.
“All it did was relax me and take the pain away. ... I’m 91 years old, and I thought this would never happen,” he said of his marijuana use. “Please, people, open your mind. This is not a gateway drug. Use your head. This is a good thing.”
Bradley is not the only municipality considering recreational-use sales. Kankakee also has held public meetings regarding its sale. Communities, however, have no idea how much local money could be gained.
Illinois just issued its first licenses to grow recreational-use marijuana and Cresco Labs received licenses for cultivation facilities in Kankakee, Joliet and Lincoln. PharmaCann received licenses for cultivation centers in Dwight and Hillcrest.
Cresco Labs, located along U.S. 49/52 in south Kankakee, has been producing medical marijuana for the past four years.
To be ready to meet prospective supply demands, the centers can begin growing recreational-use product by the end of September.
Growing operations are licensed by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Dispensaries are licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation.
Kyle Nelson, 30, of Bradley, told trustees that alcohol is more harmful than pot. He noted his father was an alcoholic.
“Why not in Bradley?” he asked. “I hope Kankakee and Bourbonnais don’t do this. Let us get the tax benefits.”
He noted no one wants to see people walking through the village smoking marijuana.
“There has to be a happy medium,” he said.
Bill Barnes, director of community relations and development at the Duane Dean Recovery Clinic in Kankakee, noted he was not speaking for or against legalization of marijuana sales. He did note, however, that of the 173 patients receiving treatment at Duane Dean, none were addicted to marijuana.
