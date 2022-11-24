...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 4 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Village of Bradley employees carry bags of groceries to a Bradley resident’s trunk in 2020 as part of a meal assistance program. The village will be having a Christmas Holiday Meal Giveaway on Dec. 17 at Northfield Square Mall.
BRADLEY — From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17, the village of Bradley will host a Christmas Holiday Meal Basket Giveaway at Northfield Square Mall in the former Carson’s men’s store, 1602 North State Route 50, Bourbonnais.
Due to the limited number of meal baskets available, registrants will not be added to the recipient list until registration is confirmed. Those already registered for the Thanksgiving Day meal will automatically be added to the Christmas meal as either pickup or delivery.
Once pickup or delivery is selected, it will not be changed. Meals not picked up will be forfeited to other residents. Proof of residency required, in the form of a valid ID or sewer bill.
Registration is required, and the deadline is 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Register by emailing meals@bradleyil.org or calling 815-936-5115.
The email and phone number are only operational from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and are not monitored after the reservation date deadline.
Meals are limited and are on a first come, first served basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.