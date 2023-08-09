Vehicle crashes into Bradley house Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRADLEY — A vehicle crashed into a house in the 700 block of North Street at approximately 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be an SUV inside the house.Traffic had to be rerouted.Bradley police said there were no injuries at the house. They continue to investigate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you