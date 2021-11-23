BRADLEY — The Village of Bradley’s Third Annual Christmas House Decorating Contest will begin Dec. 1 and will run through Dec. 17.
This contest is open to Bradley residents only, and forms will be available online at bradleyil.org and at Village Hall, located at 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley, starting Wednesday.
Entries can be emailed to parade@bradleyil.org or dropped off at Village Hall. All entries must be in by Dec. 17.
