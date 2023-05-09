Senior Safety Fair comes to Herscher (copy)

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe sponsored a Senior Safety Fair in fall 2022 for County West residents held at Courtyard Estates in Herscher. Various government and social service agency representatives participated.

 Submitted by Carol Webber

In conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is preparing for a Senior Safety Expo Fair on the same date.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the day will include workshops, speakers, 50-plus vendors and activities.

“Seniors are our most-targeted population for financial scams that have become more sophisticated than ever before, so we need to do everything we can to help seniors avoid falling victim to a crime,” Rowe said. “At the same time, our seniors are the proven best resource for ideas, life experience and service – we need to engage them in the solutions to our community’s problems.

