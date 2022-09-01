BRADLEY — The dozens of supporters and spectators at Adventure Commons Tuesday night not only got to see the third and final game of River Valley Special Recreation Association’s modified volleyball team, but also witnessed a check presentation that will continue making programming possible.

That combination could be referred to as a set and a spike.

The team of eight, all donned in matching yellow camouflaged uniforms, took to the court for a home game against Oak Lawn. Prior to the start of the game, Lorna and Craig Page, owners of Honey Baked Ham in Bourbonnais, presented a check to RVSRA with funds from their Aug. 17 “Day of Giving.”

Recommended for you