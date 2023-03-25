When an organization exists for 35 years, it’s easy for it to become complacent and rely on the same activities and fundraisers year after year.

For River Valley Special Recreation Association in Bradley, complacency simply doesn’t cut it.

While certain programming and fundraising events will always remain, the organization aimed at providing recreational activities for individuals with special needs continues to grow and evolve. In the midst of its 35th year, RVSRA continues growing its participant base as well as its offering of more than 100 programs annually.

