Jocelyn Peters, right, an athlete with River Valley Special Recreation Association, cheers as her team scores a point in September during the final regular season Special Olympics modified volleyball match at Adventure Commons. The RVSRA is celebrating 35 years of serving the community this year.
Ashley Tanner practices her martial arts moves at Tri-Star Martial Arts in a program sponsored by the River Valley Special Recreation Association in June 2017. This year, the RVSRA is celebrating 35 years of serving the community with programs in athletics, arts and crafts, as well as field trips.
River Valley Special Recreation Association's Cara Hennessy, left, helps Ashlyn Rogganbuck, of Bourbonnais, butter bread for a grilled-cheese sandwich during the Chefs in Training program in February 2015. The RVSRA is celebrating 35 years of serving the community this year.
Members of River Valley Special Recreation's Club Thursday listen to a story read by volunteer Gary Dayton Thursday at the Bradley organization. The RVSRA is celebrating 35 years of serving the community this year.
Jocelyn Peters, right, an athlete with River Valley Special Recreation Association, cheers as her team scores a point in September during the final regular season Special Olympics modified volleyball match at Adventure Commons. The RVSRA is celebrating 35 years of serving the community this year.
Ashley Tanner practices her martial arts moves at Tri-Star Martial Arts in a program sponsored by the River Valley Special Recreation Association in June 2017. This year, the RVSRA is celebrating 35 years of serving the community with programs in athletics, arts and crafts, as well as field trips.
Daily Journal/File
River Valley Special Recreation Association's Cara Hennessy, left, helps Ashlyn Rogganbuck, of Bourbonnais, butter bread for a grilled-cheese sandwich during the Chefs in Training program in February 2015. The RVSRA is celebrating 35 years of serving the community this year.
Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein
Sam Renchen bowls on Thursday at the River Valley Special Recreation's Club Thursday program. The program has been so popular, the RVSRA has added a Club Tuesday.
Members of River Valley Special Recreation's Club Thursday listen to a story read by volunteer Gary Dayton Thursday at the Bradley organization. The RVSRA is celebrating 35 years of serving the community this year.
When an organization exists for 35 years, it’s easy for it to become complacent and rely on the same activities and fundraisers year after year.
For River Valley Special Recreation Association in Bradley, complacency simply doesn’t cut it.
While certain programming and fundraising events will always remain, the organization aimed at providing recreational activities for individuals with special needs continues to grow and evolve. In the midst of its 35th year, RVSRA continues growing its participant base as well as its offering of more than 100 programs annually.
“My favorite part is visiting our friends and having dance parties,” said longtime participant Shannon Archer during Thursday’s “Club Thursday” day program.
Club Thursday, a program that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., now runs on both Tuesdays and Thursdays due to popular demand. This past Thursday, about 15 participants were on hand for activities including bowling, bags and coloring. Volunteer Gary Dayton dropped by after lunch to read “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” to the group.
While discussing her favorite activities, Archer turned to fellow participant Jocelyn Peters and asked what her favorite part is.
“Hanging out with you!” Peters said to Archer.
Joining in on the conversation was Billy Blanchette, who said he enjoys “eating food” during RVSRA programs and has enjoyed past visits to monster truck shows and wrestling matches.
This is just the tip of the programming iceberg. Program Coordinator Dorene Mohler, who has been with RVSRA for 25 years, is constantly coming up with new ideas for participants. From Pizza Journey — where a group went to five different local pizza joints, sampled a slice and then ranked their favorites — to day and weekend trips, there is always something on the calendar.
Mohler enjoys the opportunity of coming up with fresh programming. This was especially true during COVID, when she created successful virtual programs for the participants.
“It was kind of a fun challenge.”
Every year, RVSRA does one “big trip,” and the organization is doing it up extra big for the 35th year by embarking on a Disney Cruise this summer. A total of 31 participants and family members have signed up for the adventure.
A PASSION
For Mohler, Executive Director Pam Bright and Safety and Marketing Coordinator Renee Tanner, their work is more than just a job — it’s a passion.
Collectively, these three have been with RVSRA for 46.5 years. Bright, who has 18 years under her belt, became executive director last June when longtime director Tom Breitenbucher retired.
Bright comes to the executive director role after spending many years as the Special Olympics coordinator. Growing this program over the years is what she’s most proud of.
“For me, that is kind of where I’m going to associate myself with when I’m gone from here,” Bright said. “Working with the Special Olympics athletes and growing the Special Olympics program — we added softball, basketball, track and field. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for the work that I did.”
While Tanner has only been on staff for just over three years, she’s been around RVSRA for much longer as her husband, Jason, has been the DJ for dance programs for 25 years.
“We’re always growing, we’re always thinking of new things to make it better,” Tanner said. “This is always on our minds and it’s not a bad thing.”
“That’s true!” said Mohler, saying she’ll see something while out and about that inspires a new program.
Turning her thoughts to the work environment, Mohler was sentimental.
“And the last year with Pam … It’s been wonderful. We’re a team.”
“Dorene really is the heart and soul of special rec,” Bright said. “Everything they do, she comes up with.”
“Our participants are in good hands,” Bright added.
Outside of continuing to grow programming and participation, Bright hopes that RVSRA can connect more with local schools in order to be a resource for students in special education.
RVSRA has an advisory committee made up of parents and community members, as well as a foundation that helps supplement funding for programming. For more information, go to rivervalleysra.com.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.