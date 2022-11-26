BRADLEY — For Bradley Police Department Chaplain Jerry Gregoire, Wednesday allowed him to release a breath he’d been holding for nearly 11 months as he eagerly awaited Officer Tyler Bailey’s return home to Bradley.

“For me, the last time I saw him was as we wheeled him into the ambulance, and I prayed over him and [in that moment] I didn’t think he’d ever be coming home,” he said. “So this is a blessing.”

On the afternoon of Nov. 23, a parade of vehicles escorted Bailey back home to Bradley. People came out en masse, particularly on Broadway Street near Bradley’s village hall, to have the chance to finally welcome Bailey back to the community.

