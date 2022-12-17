Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic dead, partner critically hurt.
Bradley police officer pleaded for her life before man shot her.
Bradley police officer dead.
These were just a few of the national headlines that hit newsstands and airwaves after the tragic Dec. 29, 2021, shooting that killed Rittmanic and critically wounded Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
However, the headlines and subsequent stories often missed the point. Rittmanic was more than just a police officer — she was a wife, a relative, a friend and a dog mom.
She loved photography, gardening, cooking and playing golf and softball.
She loved theme parties and writing poetry and never passed up a chance to sing karaoke — even if a song was out of her vocal range.
Most of all, she was an anchor for those she loved, as evidenced by the numerous stories shared by wife Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, sister Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme and niece Jennifer Johnson Whitaker.
“She was always doing something, always taking care of other people,” said Whitaker.
“Me … she always took care of me,” added Stua-Rittmanic.
THE WIFE
In 1999, Rittmanic met her future wife at a softball game. The two went for a drink after the game, and the chemistry was instant.
“We just began talking [and it] never ended from there. We just kept talking,” recalled Stua-Rittmanic.
On June 11, 2011, the two would take their boat up to Joliet, where they were wed at the Will County Courthouse. June 2011 was the month that civil unions became legal in the state of Illinois.
“It was such a big milestone for us, officially getting married,” Stua-Rittmanic said. “We went to the courthouse and we were the first in line.”
She said that it was a busy day at the courthouse for weddings, with hundreds of lovebirds and family members awaiting turns.
“When we walked out, they all clapped for us and we went back to the boat and went for a boat ride. … I don’t even think we did breakfast.”
Throughout their time together, the two would share hobbies, families and memories. One of the most important things they would share is a love of dogs.
Currently, Trigger, a bloodhound lab, and Able, a pit bull, live in the house. Over the years, the two would parent several dogs.
“They were our kids. It’s as easy as that,” said Stua-Rittmanic. “I mean, as important as it is to bear a child and then love the child for your entire life, it’s how we treated our dogs. If they could go to college, we’d send them.”
GROWING UP
Rittmanic was the baby of the family, and directly above her in a family of two brothers and five sisters is sister Kathleen Rittmanic-Emme. They grew up in the Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais area and were raised by a single mom.
“I knew she’d be something great,” said Rittmanic-Emme of her sibling. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it and tell you that we had a best-friend relationship growing up. She was a pain in my butt and I was hers, as well.”
While they would grow closer over the years, the two had a naturally competitive sibling rivalry. The competitiveness was something Marlene would eventually channel into a love of basketball.
Playing the position of a guard on the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School girls’ squad, her family describes her as a “scrapper” and a “feisty player.” Stua-Rittmanic added this passion was something that continued past high school, as Rittmanic wouldn’t hold back when the two would shoot hoops at the gym.
“But even as scrappy and aggressive, and had that tough attitude … if she knocked you down, she would pick you back up [and] reach out her hand right away, and tell you how good you were,” Stua-Rittmanic said.
With older siblings, Stua-Rittmanic became an aunt early on and grew a close bond with niece Whitaker. This bond lasted a lifetime.
“Anybody she came in contact with, any type of friendship, family … they all have their own personal connection with Marlene because her relationships were so personal, they meant so much to her,” Whitaker said.
“She gave so much of herself to anybody that was a part of her, or the people that she encountered in her profession.”
MARLENE
For many, especially for those who did not know her, the memory of Rittmanic will coincide with the memory of her tragic death.
But family and friends know that there are nearly 50 years’ worth of memories that make up who Marlene was as a person. And while her 21 years on the police force were a large part of her story, there was so much more.
