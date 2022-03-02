BRADLEY — Something unusual was on display in the building department of Menard’s in Bradley that caught shoppers’ attention. A red-tailed hawk found its way into the store over a week ago and, after multiple attempts by local and regional wildlife rehabilitation services, it was finally released to the outdoors on Thursday.
Specialists from the Wisconsin office of the Virginia-based Meridian Bird Removal was the group that finally safely captured the bird and set it free.
A representative for the company said, “The hawk was captured with our patented live capture net system.”
“Since the hawk is a protected species, it cannot be re-located if it is uninjured or does not require care,” the representative continued. “The hawk was taken outside by the technician and released there on-site and flew away to its next adventure.”
While specific information was not gathered on the bird, red-tailed hawks average about 2.4 pounds and have a wingspan between 3.4 and 4.8 feet.
Thursday’s rescue came after four attempts from local and Illinois-based rehab facilities.
Dawn Tutt, founder of the local 3D Wildlife Rescue & Rehab, described this as “a very unique situation.” After two attempts early last week to safely rescue the bird, Tutt called in the help of Dawn Keller of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation.
Keller made the trip from Barrington last Tuesday night to attempt, with the help of Tutt, to rescue the bird after the store closed for the night.
The two had to wait until shoppers and staff exited the store before setting up equipment.
“It won’t come down if there is any human being in that store,” she said. “The bird’s eyesight is so much greater than humans.”
In addition to traps, they used feeder mice and a dead quail in an effort to lure the hawk down. Tutt said the size of the store made the capture even more difficult.
After two hours of trying to capture the bird, the two rescue specialists had to pack up their equipment for the night. Tutt returned to the store early Wednesday morning but was unable to get the bird.
“[We’re] not giving up, just got to keep trying,” she said after Wednesday morning’s attempt.
While the unique situation posed difficulties for a quick capture, Tutt noted how “phenomenal” Menard’s was to work with as all involved shared a goal of getting the hawk out safely.
