Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

 Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Golf Outing

GRANT PARK — Friends and family of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who was killed Dec. 29, 2021 while on duty, are hosting The Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Outing 2022 on Sept. 9 at Minne Monesse in Grant Park.

“[Golf was] something that Marlene did in our community,” said Jennifer Whitaker, niece of Rittmanic. “She’s golfed in several outings and the foundations we chose to support were ones she was an avid supporter of, like Clove Alliance and Harbor House.”

The event will be raising funds to give to organizations that serve the community “with the same passion that Sgt. Rittmanic had done for many years,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

