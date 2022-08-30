GRANT PARK — Friends and family of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who was killed Dec. 29, 2021 while on duty, are hosting The Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Outing 2022 on Sept. 9 at Minne Monesse in Grant Park.
“[Golf was] something that Marlene did in our community,” said Jennifer Whitaker, niece of Rittmanic. “She’s golfed in several outings and the foundations we chose to support were ones she was an avid supporter of, like Clove Alliance and Harbor House.”
The event will be raising funds to give to organizations that serve the community “with the same passion that Sgt. Rittmanic had done for many years,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
The introductory post continued with, “This outing has been established as a way to honor her memory and to continue to serve her community in her name.”
While the golf portion is full, the public is invited to stop by the event to show support and participate in raffles. There also is an option to take part in only the dinner portion, and registration for the dinner closes on Thursday.
To register for the dinner, email riseupandgolf@yahoo.com or call 815-822-4750. The cost is $30 per person and includes dinner and two drink tickets.
The day will begin at 9:15 a.m. with an opening ceremony. The clubhouse will be open to the public throughout the day, featuring raffles, games, a cash bar and hot dog lunches available for purchase.
Dozens of donations for the raffles have poured in, as have sponsorships for the event.
“The community has been wonderful,” Whitaker said of the sponsorships and donations.
For more information on the event, search “The Marlene Rittmanic Golf Outing 2022” on Facebook. Minne Monesse is located at 15944 E 6 Mile Grove Rd., Grant Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.