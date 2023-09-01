Fortitude Community Outreach continues to live into the mantra of "If there's a will, there's a way."

With its overnight shelter bus underway and slated for a Sept. 29 arrival, more good news came for the organization this week as the village of Bradley Planning Board approved a business license to allow operation of day services out of 152 S. Schuyler Ave.

Fortitude Director Dawn Broers said the organization will be signing the lease Friday, and day services can begin once a building permit is secured to rehab bathrooms to be ADA accessible and equipped with showers.

