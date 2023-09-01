Fortitude Community Outreach is slated to sign a lease Friday to operate its day services for the homeless at 152 S. Schuyler Ave. after the village of Bradley's approval for a business license.
With its overnight shelter bus underway and slated for a mid-September arrival in time for its Oct. 1 start date of the Night Fort, the day services at the Day Fort can begin once a building permit is secured to rehab bathrooms to be ADA accessible and equipped with showers, executive director Dawn Broers said.
A construction worker tends to the bed-building process inside what soon will become Fortitude Community Outreach’s Night Fort. The bus, which is being outfitted in Florida, will provide overnight shelter services to the homeless population in Kankakee County and will feature 19 beds with one being wheelchair accessible.
Fortitude Community Outreach’s Night Fort shelter bus will feature a wheelchair-accessible lift, making this the first bus in the nation to offer overnight shelter service with wheelchair accessibility.
Photos courtesy of Fortitude Community Outreach
At a cost of $175,000, a bus is being outfitted in Florida to become Fortitude Community Outreach’s Night Fort, which will provide overnight shelter services for the local homeless population.
Fortitude Community Outreach continues to live into the mantra of "If there's a will, there's a way."
With its overnight shelter bus underway and slated for a Sept. 29 arrival, more good news came for the organization this week as the village of Bradley Planning Board approved a business license to allow operation of day services out of 152 S. Schuyler Ave.
Fortitude Director Dawn Broers said the organization will be signing the lease Friday, and day services can begin once a building permit is secured to rehab bathrooms to be ADA accessible and equipped with showers.
The overnight shelter through the bus, however, is on track to begin services in mid-October.
DAY FORT
Broers said the organization has been actively tackling two fronts, one of those fronts being to find a space to provide day services for homeless individuals in the area.
After plans for a permanent shelter in Kankakee were upended, Fortitude began conversing with local leaders and officials about how to work together to serve the population.
"Local elected officials made it clear that they want services provided to people during the day," Broers said. "We’re responding to that and are prepared to do it, but we need a building from which to do it."
After locating the 1,500-square-foot property on Schuyler Avenue, the organization applied for a business permit through the village of Bradley, which was approved this past week.
"[It's] less space than we desire, but it's sufficient for our space right now," Broers said. "The space would not be our permanent location but would suffice for services for the next two to three years at least."
Because the space is a lease, the organization is in a position to open a high-yield savings account for its capital funds for the attainment of a permanent shelter site.
Plans for the Day Fort include providing case-management services, meals and access to showers and laundry.
The Day Fort would operate from 1:30-9 p.m. seven days per week. Because the Salvation Army of Kankakee County long has provided lunchtime meals to the homeless population, Fortitude's building will offer dinner only.
NIGHT FORT
The night services bus — deemed Night Fort — is being outfitted in Florida and is expected to arrive this month to Kankakee County. Broers said Fortitude will be the third organization in the country to provide shelter in this fashion.
The organization will be the first in the nation to provide this type of shelter with wheelchair access.
"This is a rare bus to provide wheelchair access," she said, noting the original cost of the bus was about $150,000 but went up to $175,000 to include that capability.
Because of this accessibility, the original plan of 20 beds was reduced to 19 in order to fit a bed that is fully accessible for those utilizing the wheelchair access.
The second front Fortitude is tackling is working to get its staff fully equipped to drive the vehicle.
There will be two full-time individuals that will cover the seven nights per week of operation, where they'll work 10-hour shifts on three to four nights per week.
Broers — who passed the drivers' test last week along with her husband — said they likely will hire another person to sub in if needed.
Individuals will board the bus at 9 p.m. each night and then will leave in the morning. The driver will act as a supervisor, so there will be no volunteers needed on the bus. Volunteers will help out only at the Day Fort.
River Valley Christian Center in Bradley has offered its parking lot for the mobile shelter to park overnight, though it is currently undetermined how often Fortitude will be able to use the lot. The organization is seeking other spaces to allow for parking.