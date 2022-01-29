Daily Journal staff report
On Jan. 23, two fundraisers were held locally to raise money for Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey and his wife, Sydney. Those two events have thus far raised $108,250 — and that’s not the final total.
The Blue for Bailey fundraiser, which was held at Northfield Square mall, has raised $95,750 to date with an online auction continuing through Sunday. The auction may be accessed at bit.ly/BaileyAuction.
Organized by Lauren Duffield and Melissa Curtis, of Bradley, and Melany Jacobson, of Kankakee, the event featured raffles, “Back the Blue” spirit wear and more. Additionally, food and drink funds all went toward the Baileys.
“It was so much more than we expected, financially and emotionally,” the event’s organizers said Thursday. “But we couldn’t be more proud and grateful for this experience.”
Earlier that same day, ReCharge Coffee Co. in Bourbonnais held a fundraiser with 100 percent of sales benefiting the Bailey family. The event raised $12,500, with the Donut Foundry making more than 2,000 donuts, including specialty donuts — the Bailey S’mores and the Gigantic Rittmanic, in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.
ReCharge and Donut Foundry presented a check to the Bailey family earlier this week.
More chances to help
Fundraisers continue throughout the area, as Culver’s of Bourbonnais is holding a “Donate While You Dine” event on Jan. 29 in which 50 percent of sales made between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. will support the Bailey and Rittmanic families.
At 7 p.m. Monday at the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Rec Center, Kankakee police and fire personnel will face off in a Battle of the Badges charity basketball game. A portion of the proceeds will benefit both families.
