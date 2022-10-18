...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 11 ft
occasionally to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
BRADLEY — Giving back to the community long has been a core aspect of The Silhouettes Band. After recently hosting a 40th anniversary concert that benefitted the Kankakee County Salvation Army and Food Pantry, the band is gearing up to host a benefit for Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and his family.
Set for Dec. 3, the Back the Bailey Community Celebration will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event is sponsored by the village of Bradley.
All proceeds will be deposited in Bailey’s special village of Bradley account at Federated Bank of Bradley.
Lisa Godin, Bailey’s aunt who is assisting The Silhouettes in the logistics of the event, shared an update on her nephew.
“He’s doing great because the smile never left his face,” she said, explaining that the proceeds from the event will help to further his rehabilitation progress.
She said those involved with the event “want it to be a celebration for our community.”
Also involved in the planning is Amy Gibson, Zoe Domagalski, Annie Franc, Lauren Duffield and Danielle Hess.
COMMUNITY CELEBRATION
A total of 500 tickets are available for the event and cost $25 each. This admission price includes a live performance from The Silhouettes, live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, free appetizers and a cash bar.
Raffle tickets are available for a separate fee of $100 per person. The winner of the raffle will get to select one of three major prizes:
• A paid two-year lease for a new 2022 4-by-4 Jeep Renegade from Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Bourbonnais. It includes a 10,000-mile limit per year. (Winner must be credit worthy.)
• A new 2023 one-of-a-kind, four-seat “Ezgo Luxury,” a gas-operated golf cart with special light kits, wheels and decal wraps. The cart is from Stevenson Custom Carts of Kankakee.
• A “well-kept, high-performance” 1998 Harley Davidson Road King with about 25,000 miles from Taylor Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Bourbonnais.
Participants must be 21 or older to purchase raffle tickets. Prizes will be awarded the night of the event, but the winner need not be present to win.
Raffle and admission tickets available at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, Taylor Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Bourbonnais, Taylor Ford in Manteno, Big Express Car Wash and Lube in Bradley, Bradley Village Hall, Stevenson Custom Cars in Kankakee, Federated Bank of Bradley.
In addition to the live and silent auction, there will be a Christmas Tree Silent Auction. Sponsors can decorate a 4-foot tree with a theme of their choosing, which will be auctioned off during the event.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
