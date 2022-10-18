Tyler and Sydney Bailey

Tyler and Sydney Bailey.

 Photo provided

BRADLEY — Giving back to the community long has been a core aspect of The Silhouettes Band. After recently hosting a 40th anniversary concert that benefitted the Kankakee County Salvation Army and Food Pantry, the band is gearing up to host a benefit for Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and his family.

Set for Dec. 3, the Back the Bailey Community Celebration will be held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The event is sponsored by the village of Bradley.

All proceeds will be deposited in Bailey’s special village of Bradley account at Federated Bank of Bradley.

Recommended for you