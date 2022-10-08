BRADLEY — What should have been a day for celebration was one of remembrance as the Bradley Police Department and community gathered Thursday to honor what would have been Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s 50th birthday.

Rittmanic was fatally injured in the line of duty in December 2021.

More than 100 people stood outside of the Bradley Police Department holding candles for a vigil in Rittmanic’s memory and to celebrate her birthday. Many were dressed in Bradley PD or Back the Blue attire, some with pins featuring Rittmanic’s photo.

