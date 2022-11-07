Child Network Blue Kids

Blue silhouettes of children pop up every April around Kankakee and Iroquois counties. The displays represent children who have suffered as a result of abuse or neglect to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Kankakee County, a program within Child Network, has been awarded reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance after an extensive application and site review process.

As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.

Accredited CACs must undergo a reaccreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards being updated in 2017, reaccreditation this year reflects Child Network’s commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice.

