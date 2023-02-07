Child Network fundraiser

Child Network employees and volunteers pose for a photo during the inaugural dueling pianos fundraiser in 2022. The event will return on March 11 to the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

 Child Network

For the second year running, Child Network — along with Ascension Saint Mary Hospital — will be bringing back The FUN Pianos for a dueling pianos fundraiser. The show will return March 11 to the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, a 50/50 split-the-pot raffle, appetizers and cash bar. At 7 p.m., the show kicks off and “guests can plan on tapping their fingers and toes, singing and dancing with laugh-out-loud kind of fun,” organizers said in a news release.

Tickets are $35 each or reserved tables of eight are available for $300. Tickets can be purchased at childnetwork.org/events.

