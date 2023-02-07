...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds to 30 kt and significant waves
to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Child Network employees and volunteers pose for a photo during the inaugural dueling pianos fundraiser in 2022. The event will return on March 11 to the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.
For the second year running, Child Network — along with Ascension Saint Mary Hospital — will be bringing back The FUN Pianos for a dueling pianos fundraiser. The show will return March 11 to the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, a 50/50 split-the-pot raffle, appetizers and cash bar. At 7 p.m., the show kicks off and “guests can plan on tapping their fingers and toes, singing and dancing with laugh-out-loud kind of fun,” organizers said in a news release.
Tickets are $35 each or reserved tables of eight are available for $300. Tickets can be purchased at childnetwork.org/events.
Proceeds will directly benefit Child Network, a non-profit agency working in Kankakee and Iroquois counties to improve the response to child abuse and to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system.
