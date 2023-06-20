Bradley man killed in head-on crash in Iroquois County Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Journal staff reportWATSEKA — A head-on crash in Iroquois claimed the life of a Bradley man and seriously injured a Martinton man Friday.According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, the driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Domonic Esslinger, of Bradley, was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the other vehicle, Jordan Depoister, 26, Martinton, was transferred to Carle Hospital with serious injuries, police said.Iroquois County deputies responded to the crash at County Road 2200 East just north of the intersection with County Road 2100 North, police said.Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a head-on collision occurred.Both men were the lone occupants in their vehicles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you