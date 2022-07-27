For sale (copy)

New construction of homes in Bradley continues to grow. 

 AP Photo/Seth Perlman

BRADLEY — When 2022 began, Bradley’s Bruce Page thought there was a real possibility the village could see upwards of 75 new houses constructed in 2022.

Page, the village’s community development director, said he may have to scale back that projection a touch as he has seen 23 building permits for new homes issued through the first six months of the year.

Page, however, noted eight permits had been issued by the village since the end of June through Monday, bringing the year-to-date total to 31, which would still likely make the year total short of the 75 dwelling projection.

