BRADLEY — When 2022 began, Bradley’s Bruce Page thought there was a real possibility the village could see upwards of 75 new houses constructed in 2022.
Page, the village’s community development director, said he may have to scale back that projection a touch as he has seen 23 building permits for new homes issued through the first six months of the year.
Page, however, noted eight permits had been issued by the village since the end of June through Monday, bringing the year-to-date total to 31, which would still likely make the year total short of the 75 dwelling projection.
Regardless of where the 2022 total eventually lands, it would appear the village is likely to surpass by a wide margin the 2021 total of 34 new homes built.
In his Monday report to the Bradley Village Board, Page said the 23 houses are coming in at an average value of $237,847, for a total value of just under $5.5 million.
And while the total number of new homes within Bradley may not reach his January projection, Page, as well as Mayor Mike Watson, is pleased with the numbers they are seeing.
“I’m excited for what appears to be a growth trend,” he said, noting the high cost of building materials likely pushed some prospective home-builders to the sidelines this year in the hopes material prices will come down.
Page said even if the village falls short of the projected 75 figure, there is a real chance Bradley can double its 2021 total of 34.
The 34 houses constructed in 2021 had a value of $7.1 million, meaning the dwellings had an average cost of just under $210,000.
Watson said there is no question the high cost of building materials made some people pull back from building this year, but he hopes material prices will continue to decline, which may bring some people back to the market.
“We believe we have a very favorable community for people,” Watson said.
