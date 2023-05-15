Haemkr and Haas

Firefighter/Paramedic Kyle Haemker poses with 79th District State Representative Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, following the Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony.

 Photo submitted

Following the Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony, firefighter/paramedic Kyle Haemker of the Bradley Fire Department received the prestigious Medal of Honor.

On Dec. 14, 2022, Haemker was heading home when he noticed an accident. Stopping to assist, there was a vehicle fully submerged in water. Bystanders informed Haemker that the driver was still inside the vehicle, and he dove into the frigid water to remove the driver from the vehicle, saving this person’s life.

Jackie Haas, 79th District State Representative, R-Kankakee, who represents Bradley in the House of Representatives, echoed praises for Haemker for this well-deserved award.

